Smoke seen from Steamboat Springs, the result of the Deep Creek Fire burning NW of town, and the Big Red fire burning on the Colorado/Wyoming border. (Photo: Stuart Lynn, YourTake)

A fire burning northwest of Steamboat Springs has spread to more than 2,000 acres Tuesday.

West Routt Fire says the Deep Creek Fire is at 2,081 acres with no containment as of Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are focusing on air drops and structure protection. The fire is burning near the intersection of Routt County 52 and U.S. Highway 40.

Watch video from Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's aerial mission Tuesday:

Video posted to YouTube shows the breadth of the smoke and fire in the county.

