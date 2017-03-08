Fire burns house near Horsetooth Reservoir

(Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

THE COLORADOAN - A fire destroyed a house Wednesday on the west side of Horsetooth Reservoir.

The call for the blaze, which sent plumes of smoke billowing into the air that were visible for miles, came about 5:10 p.m. The house in question, on Continental Circle, was "fully involved" by the time Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies first arrived on the scene, according to a Poudre Fire Authority spokesman.

The fire threatened nearby structures and emergency notifications were sent out to residents in the area. LCSO deputies also went door-to-door asking neighbors to evacuate. By 7 p.m., crews had the fire knocked down, but some personnel remained on scene to douse hot spots.

Nobody was reported injured in the conflagration. The presence and status of any pets that might have been in the home is unknown.

