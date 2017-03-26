Firefighters plan prescribed burns for Northern Colorado

From Viewer Seth Frankel

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Firefighters on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District have plans to conduct planned burns next week.

These burns will likely take place at the Pingree Hill prescribed burn, north of Highway 14 and east of Rustic, and at the Red Feather prescribed burn north of Red Feather Lakes, according to a news release from the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland.

These burns are designed to reduce fire fuel and improve wildlife habitat. Fire managers monitor conditions including weather forecast for temperature, wind and precipitation.

