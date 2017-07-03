Firefighters working to keep Peekaboo Fire from structures

(Photo: Courtesy BLM Colorado Facebook)

KUSA - Firefighters are working to make sure that a 60-acre blaze burning 50 miles west of Craig stays away from structures and private land.

What’s been named the Peekaboo Fire was ignited by lightning on Thursday and is largely burning in a remote, rugged area of Bureau of Land Management land west of Irish Canyon.

Fifteen firefighters and a helicopter are working the fire – and 60 more firefighters are expected by Tuesday.

The BLM says additional aircraft has also been ordered.

Crews are trying to guide the fire onto an old burn scar atop the Peekaboo Ridge.

