Fires near Colorado Springs homeless camps likely accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Fire officials say a string of fires near Colorado Springs homeless camps in recent weeks can likely be attributed to a lack of education, not malice.



The Gazette reports that on Wednesday the most recent fire in the Colorado Springs area set off a series of small explosions near a homeless camp south of downtown. The brush fire burned an area of about 50 feet by 50 feet before the Colorado Springs Fire Department doused the flames.



Firefighters responded to three small fires in the same area in nine days in early March.



Capt. Steve Wilch says with record-high temperatures and weeks of dry, windy conditions, it's important that homeless people are educated about the risks of outdoor fires and cigarettes.



