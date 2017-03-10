Golden fire 90 percent contained

A fire that scorched an estimated 100 acres on South Table Mountain Thursday afternoon was still burning in spots Friday morning. (Photo: Sky9)

GOLDEN - Crews are hoping for favorable wind conditions Friday as they continue to battle a now 66-acre blaze that started Thursday afternoon near the Coors brewery in Golden.

By Friday afternoon, the fire was 90 percent contained. Sixty eight firefighters from 25 agencies were on the scene of the fire, which is on South Table Mountain.

While no structures are threatened at this time, if the winds shift west, the fire could move toward some homes in Golden – potentially leading to evacuations.

Crews headed up the ridge on the north side of the South Table Mountain Fire tonight. They're hitting some of the hot spots with water. pic.twitter.com/N1lF9NR5xb — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 10, 2017

The mountain has difficult terrain marked by steep, loose rock and rattlesnakes – making conditions difficult for firefighters. Two helicopters are now involved in their operation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 32nd Avenue remains closed from McIntyre to Castle Rock Roads due to all the activity in the area. South Table Mountain is also closed.

Firefighters are focusing on making sure the blaze doesn’t creep into the burn scar from the 2010 Silver Bullet fire. If it does, evacuation notices are possible.

Some people have reported power outages in the area due to a downed power pole. One other Xcel pole may also be in danger of falling.

The Coors plant, however, is not currently threatened by the fire.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine if the blaze was human-caused.

(Photo: NWS Forecast Office Boulder, CO)

