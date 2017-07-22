A grass fire burning southwest of Fort Collins sent a huge plume of smoke into the air. (Photo: Ben Schott)

LARIMER COUNTY - A large plume of smoke was visible from a grass fire burning in the foothills on the southwest edge of Fort Collins Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters have not said if any structures are threatened by the blaze or what the cause was.

Drivers are told to avoid Taft Hill Road south of Harmony Road due to the firefighting operations.

The Coyote Ridge Natural Area is closed due to the blaze.

Loveland Fire Rescue says firefighters from the Poudre Fire Authority, Berthoud, Loveland, Front Range, Longmont, Windsor and Wellington are all helping quell the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

