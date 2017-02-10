Grass fire in Fort Collins fully contained

Fire in Fort Collins (Photo: Poudre Fire)

FORT COLLINS - Firefighters battled a 150-acre grass fire in southeast Fort Collins, just north of Duck Lake on Friday.

Crews fought the fire for hours until it was 100 percent contained shortly before 7:30 p.m. Two units will stay at the scene overnight to make sure there aren't any major flare-ups.

Colorado Highway 392 (Carpenter Road) was shut down from Timberline Road to Larimer County Road 9 while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Poudre Fire says smoke from the fire was visible as far as Wellington. No structures were threatened, and no injures reported.

Northern Colorado was hit with high winds last night and into today, complicating firefighting efforts.

