Heat from ash left behind at campsite boils water almost instantly

White ash left behind from a campfire boiled water almost instantly. (Photo: U.S. Forest Service - PSICC National Forest)

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST – Just because a campfire looks to be out, doesn’t mean it is.

That’s the lesson forest officials at Pike National Forest want campers to remember after coming across a campfire with white ash so hot it boiled water almost instantly.

The fire was discovered by Fire Prevention Patrols over the Fourth of July holiday.

They say embers that hot could have easily blown into the surrounding grass, igniting a wildfire.

With the threat of wildfires in the state already high, it’s especially important to make sure a campfire is completely cold before leaving the area.

The U.S. Forest Service recommends a drown, stir, feel and repeat strategy until the campfire Is cold.

