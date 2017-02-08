High winds cause brush fire to spread quickly

Smokes visible from brush fire near Highway 285 (Photo: SKY9)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - High winds caused a brush fire to spread rapidly along Highway 285 between Morrison and Conifer Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuation notices have been given to residents on South Turkey Creek Road and Granzella Road—not far from Meyer Ranch Park.

The Arrowhead Fire appears to be moving west to east, pushed by strong winds in area — ICFPD (@ICFPD) February 8, 2017

Dan Hatlestad with Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District says the Arrowhead Fire is 3-5 acres in size, and is threatening at least one building. It broke out shortly after 1 p.m.

Crews have closed northbound Highway 285 to travelers in the area as they work to contain the fire.

Five different fire departments have been called in to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

