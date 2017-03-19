Homes evacuated due to wildfire in Boulder

From Viewer Seth Frankel

BOULDER - At least 1,031 homes are evacuated due to a wildfire burning in Boulder Sunday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received calls reporting the fire around 1:40 a.m. The fire has burned 30 to 50 acres near Sunshine Canyon and Timber Lane with zero containment. No homes or structured have been damaged as of Sunday morning.

Deputies say the general evacuation perimeter is Poorman Road to the west; 4th Street in the City of Boulder to the east; Boulder Canyon Drive to the south; and Sunshine Canyon Drive to the north.

Shelters have been set up at Boulder High School and East Boulder Community Center. Small animals are now allowed at the East Boulder Community Center with evacuees.

Road closures and areas to avoid:

Poorman Road at Sunshine Canyon Road

Timber Trail at Sunshine Canyon Road

Sunshine Canyon Drive at Mapleton Ave at 4th

Boulder Canyon Drive at Pearl Street (avoid if possible)

