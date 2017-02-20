Homes threatened, evacuations in place due to Boulder Co. blaze

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - A Monday afternoon brush fire in Boulder County has destroyed structures and prompted evacuations.

The blaze started around 5 p.m. at 6300 Ute Highway and about 75 homes were evacuated in total.

Evacuation orders for Ute Hwy E of 6303 to 75th St. and Rabbit Mountain Road North of Ute Hwy. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) February 21, 2017

As of 6:30 p.m., 50 acres have been reportedly burned. Structures have been lost, but Boulder County says none of them were homes.

Emergency authorities are urging people avoid this area. The Life Bridge Church is opened for evacuees and the Boulder Fairgrounds is open for large animals, according to the Boulder Sheriff's Office.

At this point, it's unclear how the fire started. Wind has luckily calmed down and firefighters hope that will help them contain the blaze.

Currently working a grass fire @ 6300 Ute Hwy. 1 structure involved. Evacuating livestock. Initially 1 acre and growing. — DivChf Heidi Prentup (@HeidiPrentup) February 21, 2017

