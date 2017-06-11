How you can sign up for emergency alerts in your county

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - When a weather event is imminent, there are a few places you can turn. In today's world, your cell phone is probably the one source that's with you at all times.

In Colorado, many counties and cities in the metro Denver area have some sort of alert system to send emergency notifications, from threats to health and safety to missing child alerts.

During wildfire season, agencies use these tools to warn about changing conditions and possible evacuations. Here's how you can sign up for alerts in your area:

Adams County - Adams, along with several other counties, has partnered with CodeRED. Some of the notifications residents might receive relate to missing children, hostage situations, shootings, structure fires, chemical releases and natural disasters. Click here to sign up

Arapahoe County - Arapahoe employs Everbridge, a notification system that provides critical information during severe weather, unexpected road closures and other emergency situations. Click here to create an account

Boulder County - Boulder also uses Everbridge. According to Boulder County, the system will be used to notify residents about imminent threats to health and safety such as the need to evacuate due to a wildfire, or take other appropriate actions in the event of a flash flood or other critical police activity. Click here to create an account

Broomfield County - With phone calls, texts and emails, CodeRED will simultaneously notify multiple individuals and businesses within an area the county designates, to warn of flood, fire, tornadoes, chemical spills, or dangerous suspects. Click here to sign up.

Clear Creek County - Residents can sign up via email and by phone to receive alerts pertaining to fire bans, severe weather and general emergency alerts. Click here to set your preferences.

Denver County - Denver City and County uses Swift911, a high‐speed emergency notification system. You can sign up now by texting Swift911 to 99538, or download the Swift911 Public mobile app. Click here to sign up using a computer.

Douglas County - DougCo uses CodeRED as well; this system will notify you about police activity, lost children, wildfires and other emergencies nearby. Click here to sign up

Eagle County - If you have a hard line phone in your home, you should automatically receive these calls, but those who also want to add a cell phone can sign up here via Everbridge.

El Paso County - Through Everbridge, El Paso alerts residents of man-made disasters, hazardous materials incidents, missing persons, crime, or neighborhood/business evacuation notifications. If you registered before July 2013, you'll have to make a new account. Do that here

Elbert County - This free service alerts residents of weather warnings and will notify people via email and phone in emergency situations. Click here to sign up for CodeRED alerts

Jefferson County - With phone calls, texts and emails, CodeRED will simultaneously notify multiple individuals and businesses within an area the county designates, to warn of flood, fire, tornadoes, chemical spills, or dangerous suspects. Click here to sign up.

Larimer County - Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA) has implemented an enhanced emergency notification system. If you do not have a landline telephone, their system will allow you to register your cell phone. You can sign up here

Logan County - Residents and businesses located within Logan County are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED to be sure they receive timely emergency notifications and other important information and instructions when alerts are issued. Sign up here

Park County - If you would like to be notified in an emergency, sign up through CodeRED. From there, you can fill out a simple form to be added to the database. Click here to sign up

Summit County - Summit County Office of Emergency Management uses SC Alert (powered by CodeRED) to send emergency notifications by phone, email and text to keep community members informed of events such as evacuation notices, utility outages, water main breaks, wildfires, floods and hazardous materials spills. Click here to sign up

Keep in mind that while these services are free to sign up for, message and data rates may apply.

