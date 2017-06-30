Illegal shooting sparked Park County fire

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - Investigators say people illegally shooting exploding targets on U.S. Forest Service land sparked an 80-acre fire in Park County Saturday.

Recreational shooters found guilty of firing at explosive targets on USFS land could face fines and potential jailtime. They could also be required to pay restitution for the cost of fighting the ensuing fires, the USFS said in a news release Friday afternoon.

What has been called the 392 Fire started at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday about 9.5 miles northeast of Como in Park County.

It threatened a ranch in the area, and was mainly fueled by dry grass and windy conditions.

Some campers were evacuated in wake of the blaze, and multiple roads were closed.

