Investigators: Sunshine Fire was human-caused, result of a campfire

KUSA - Investigators have determined the Sunshine Fire, the blaze near Boulder that prompted hundreds of evacuations, was caused by a campfire.

On Tuesday, the fire was determined to be human-caused and stemmed from a campfire in Sunshine Canyon west of the Centennial Trailhead on City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks property.

Investigators say they found evidence at the fire's point-of-origin suggesting the campfire was likely associated with a transient camp.

The Sunshine Fire broke out at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and reached 100 percent containment by 5 p.m. on Monday. The people who live in the 426 homes evacuated due to the fire could returned home Monday morning.

The fire, which was estimated to be 74 acres, is currently estimated to be approximately $725,000, through Monday evening.

No suspects have yet to be identified, but the investigation is ongoing. Sheriff's detectives are investigating the fire as a fourth-degree arson, as well as a violation of the county's fire restrictions in effect at the time the fire started.

Anyone with information that may aid in the investigation of the Sunshine Fire should contact Det. Jason Shatek at (303) 441-3641.

Mop-up operations at the fire continued Tuesday.

