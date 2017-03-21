Kids playing with matches started Wellington fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has determined a fire that burned about 100 acres in north of Wellington was caused by kids playing with matches.

The Freedom Acres Fire broke out March 16 near Aldridge Road and Larimer County Road 7.

It was quickly contained, but not before it burned one tiny home. Several others were also threatened.

Tuesday. the Sheriff's Office traced the cause to "minors playing with matches" and thanked responding agencies for their quick action.

