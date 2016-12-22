Likely cause of Bobcat Power Line Fire determined

The Bobcat Power Line Fire burned 189 acres and was likely sparked accidentally by power line operations in the area. (Photo: Tiana Cope)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A fire that burned 189 acres near the Bobcat Ridge Natural Area west of Fort Collins on Dec. 15 was likely accidental and related to power line operations in the area, investigators said Thursday.

The Bobcat Power Line Fire ignited about 4 p.m. and swept across Fort Collins Open Space and national forest lands. Crews from multiple regional agencies battled rugged terrain, access issues and strong winds but were able to contain the fire within about 24 hours.

Dropping temperatures and incoming snow aided the effort. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2h7IUNr

(Copyright © 2016 Fort Collins Coloradoan, All Rights Reserved)

Copyright 2016 KUSA