Logan County dealing with another fire

LOGAN COUNTY - Just a day after reaching full containment on a 32,000 acre brush fire, Logan County is already dealing with another wildfire.

The new fire started along Highway 61, about a mile east of the Sterling Correctional Facility, just before 11:30 a.m. It quickly spread to an estimated 50 to 100 acres in size, and continues to grow.

Residents in the area are being called for a pre-evacuation notice.

Fire Departments from Sterling, Fleming, Peetz, Merino, Crook, and Haxtun are responding to the fire.

Highway 61 is currently closed with the fire active on both sides of the road.

Updates can be found on the Logan County Office of Emergency Management's Facebook page.

