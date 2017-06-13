MAP: What wildfires are burning in Colorado right now?

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - At any given time during wildfire season, crews can be battling several blazes across the state.

According to Michael Morgan, the director of state Division of Fire Prevention and Control, an average season in Colorado is about 45 wildfires burning a total of 160 square miles.

The annual cost of fighting wildfires in the U.S. has exceeded $2 billion in recent years, according to a study by CU Boulder.

Below is a map of all the wildfires burning in Colorado right now.

