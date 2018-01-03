Mesa Verde plans prescribed burn this month

KUSA - If you see smoke near Mesa Verde National Park, it could be from a prescribed burn.
Mesa Verde is planning a prescribed burn between January 8 and January 31.
The goal of the burn is to dispose of material created during fuel reduction projects last summer in the Chapin Mesa area. The 1-acre burn will target mainly juniper, gamble oak and piñon vegetation.
Visitors to Mesa Verde may see smoke in the southwestern part of the park for several days after the burn.
For tips on how to protect your health from smoke, visit colorado.gov.
