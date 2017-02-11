Mop up efforts continue after Boulder County Fires

Wagonwheel Gap Fire (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER COUNTY – Firefighters are continuing mop up efforts after two wildfires escalated by high winds prompted hundreds of evacuations in Boulder County Friday.

The Rogers Fire and Wagonwheel Gap Fire are both fully contained, and all evacuees have been allowed to return home.

In the Rogers Fire, 28 animals were killed, including 22 goats, five piglets and one full-sized pig, Boulder County Sheriff’s officials said. Ten outbuildings were also destroyed.

Investigators say the 24-acre fire started from a burned stash pile from January 5 that were reignited by strong winds.

RELATED: Tossed cigarette butt sparked Fort Collins fire

RELATED: Wind gusts spread wildfires in Boulder County

The Wagonwheel Gap Fire grew to 4-acres and started from a downed power line in the 500 block of Wagon Wheel Gap Road.

Firefighters worked overnight, and were able to fully contain the fire by 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No homes or structures were lost.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene through Monday to monitor for flare-ups.

(© 2017 KUSA)