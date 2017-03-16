KUSA - Farmers in the far northeast corner of the state are getting some help from neighboring states as they continue to recover from a fire that burned through 32,000 acres.
The fire, which started March 6, destroyed four homes and 15 outbuildings.
Farmers say that 200 to 300 cattle were killed.
"We personally lost 184 head of cattle," said one rancher in Phillips County. "Our loss monetarily is significant. Our neighbors who lost their outbuildings, their homes, unimaginable."
They reported an immediate need for hay and feed and fencing supplies in the wake of the fire.
On Thursday farmers from Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota pulled into Lucy's Place in Sedgwick with some relief for those farmers. They brought truckloads of hay with them.
