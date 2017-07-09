Peak 2 Fire now 52 percent contained

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A wildfire burning south of Frisco that previously forced mandatory evacuations is now more than halfway contained, according to fire officials.

On Sunday, the Peak 2 Fire reached 52 percent containment and remains at 84 acres. Crews were able to capitalize on Saturday's weather (thunderstorms that brought trace amounts of rain), to further containment.

The Peak 7, Gold Hill, and Farmer’s Korner subdivisions remain under pre-evacuation notices, meaning residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant to stay aware of the fire status through fire information sources and the media.

A mountain biker first spotted smoke from the fire around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, and by that afternoon, it had grown large enough that it sent a plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles, prompting officials to tell the entire town of Breckenridge to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and more than 400 people are working to contain and fight it.

Peaks Trail, Gold Hill, Wheeler, Miners Creek trails remain closed. Parts of the Colorado Trail are closed where overlap occurs with trail closures in the area. Miners Creek Road is closed.

A public information hotline has been set up. You can reach it by calling: 970-668-9730.

Summit County government also has a blog with updates here.

Get alerts via phone, text, and email with CodeRED.

Sign up for Red, White, and Blue Fire District alert system.

Human services can help you with food assistance or medication: 970-668-9160.

Animal Control and Shelter can provide a place for your pets: 970-668-8600.

