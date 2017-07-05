Photo shows incredible work firefighters accomplished in 1 hour near Breck

The Peak 2 Fire as seen from the town of Breckenridge, Colorado. (Photo: Tony Cooper)

BRECKENRIDGE - Firefighters work incredibly hard, and a before and after photo shows just how much progress crews made in an hour of hard work in Summit County.

Wildland firefighters and air support have been battling the Peak 2 Fire in Summit County since Wednesday afternoon.

The town of Breckenridge was put on warning to evacuate if the flames spread.

For the latest on the Peak 2 Fire: Wildfire burning in Summit County

Tony Cooper sent 9NEWS two photos from downtown Breckenridge. The first, posted to Instagram around 3:30, shows a large plume of black smoke towering over the town.

An hour later, he sent a Tweet to 9NEWS with a new photo: and it showed amazing progress.

