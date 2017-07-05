Photo shows incredible work firefighters accomplished in 1 hour near Breck

BRECKENRIDGE - Firefighters work incredibly hard, and a before and after photo shows just how much progress crews made in an hour of hard work in Summit County.
Wildland firefighters and air support have been battling the Peak 2 Fire in Summit County since Wednesday afternoon.
The town of Breckenridge was put on warning to evacuate if the flames spread.
Tony Cooper sent 9NEWS two photos from downtown Breckenridge. The first, posted to Instagram around 3:30, shows a large plume of black smoke towering over the town.
An hour later, he sent a Tweet to 9NEWS with a new photo: and it showed amazing progress.
