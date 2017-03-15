KUSA
Power line sparks vegetation fire in Brighton

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 12:45 PM. MDT March 15, 2017

BRIGHTON – Fire crews worked to contain a vegetation fire that temporarily threatened a structure in Brighton on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the 14500 block of Riverdale Road, has burned 4-5 acres, and is nearly contained. 

Brighton Fire says the blaze appears to have started by a power line sparked by a utility worker.

Thornton Fire was called in to assist. 

