Power line sparks vegetation fire in Brighton

Vegetation fire in Brighton

BRIGHTON – Fire crews worked to contain a vegetation fire that temporarily threatened a structure in Brighton on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the 14500 block of Riverdale Road, has burned 4-5 acres, and is nearly contained.

Brighton Fire says the blaze appears to have started by a power line sparked by a utility worker.

Thornton Fire was called in to assist.

About 4-5 acres burned. Crews are protecting 1 structure threatened. Dry and windy conditions pic.twitter.com/XfgEBPEk7G — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) March 15, 2017

