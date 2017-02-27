Prairie wildfire in southeast Colorado prompts evacuations

(Photo: KOAA)

FOUNTAIN, COLO. (AP) - Some residents in a rural area of El Paso County have been evacuated because of a prairie wildfire.



The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported around noon Monday about 10 miles east of Fountain and near the small community of Hanover.



The fire has burned about 10 square miles, and smoke could be seen from Colorado Springs.



Authorities had no details on the number of people evacuated, the cause or if any homes were lost. Some students at the Hanover school were sent home while those whose homes were in the evacuation zone were kept at school.



Warm, windy weather prompted a red flag warning Monday for a large part of southeast Colorado. Rain and snow were forecast for the area Tuesday.

