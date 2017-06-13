KUSA
Close

Resources for wildfire season in Colorado

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 3:24 PM. MDT June 13, 2017

KUSA - As the weather starts to warm up, the chances for wildfires in the state increase. That means you’ll want to be prepared and educated on what to do if a fire breaks out in your region.

We’ve put together some tips and helpful links to make sure you’re prepared for the wildfire season ahead. 

Wondering if there’s a burn ban in effect where you live? Find out the latest restrictions by county :http://bit.ly/2lPW0UO. If you're more of a map person, you can view those same restrictions here: http://bit.ly/2pd63Ts

Making a fire-escape plan can mean the difference between life and death. Colorado Fire Departments encourages each family to create their own. Some tips on getting started: http://on9news.tv/2palhYd

Have questions on fire mitigation? The Colorado State Forest Service is the lead agency in mitigation efforts throughout the state. Learn more about their role: http://bit.ly/2qEhggM

From location, type, and burn size—stay informed with the latest developments on wildfires throughout the country: http://bit.ly/2lPW0UO

Know the symptoms related to wildfire smoke and what to do if it’s affecting you and your families' air quality: http://bit.ly/2pDw7K9

For the latest fire status reports, including information on road closures visit: http://www.coemergency.com/

Twitter resources: These agencies can help keep you informed with up to date information if a wildfire breaks out in your area.

CO Wildfire info: http://bit.ly/2pa6NrH

CO Emergency Mgmt: http://bit.ly/2pD6ZDe

COFirePrev&Control: http://bit.ly/2pDkpzb

BLM Colorado Fire: http://bit.ly/2q36dAO

Colorado Springs Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pdeTQU

South Metro Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2pLgZKX

Southwest Colorado Fire: http://bit.ly/2q3hxgn

West Metro Fire: http://bit.ly/2p1GgRV

Aurora Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2qJlB1j

Denver Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pcVWho

Poudre Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2q3y3Nl

Evergreen Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2pK74mV

Thornton Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pLzX43

Wildfire Watch App: Keep tabs on wildfires and relief efforts across the state by downloading the Colorado Wild Watch app.

For Apple: http://apple.co/2pK1O2t

For Android: http://bit.ly/2qJftGm

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control created an interactive map to show information on all current wildfires in the state. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories