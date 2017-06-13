Resources for wildfire season in Colorado

BLACK FOREST, CO - JUNE 12: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pilots and crewmembers of the United States Army release water onto the burning fires during their bambi bucket mission on June 12, 2013 in Black Forest, Colorado. (Photo: GETTY IMAGES, 2013 U.S. Army)

KUSA - As the weather starts to warm up, the chances for wildfires in the state increase. That means you’ll want to be prepared and educated on what to do if a fire breaks out in your region.

We’ve put together some tips and helpful links to make sure you’re prepared for the wildfire season ahead.

Wondering if there’s a burn ban in effect where you live? Find out the latest restrictions by county :http://bit.ly/2lPW0UO. If you're more of a map person, you can view those same restrictions here: http://bit.ly/2pd63Ts

Making a fire-escape plan can mean the difference between life and death. Colorado Fire Departments encourages each family to create their own. Some tips on getting started: http://on9news.tv/2palhYd

Have questions on fire mitigation? The Colorado State Forest Service is the lead agency in mitigation efforts throughout the state. Learn more about their role: http://bit.ly/2qEhggM

From location, type, and burn size—stay informed with the latest developments on wildfires throughout the country: http://bit.ly/2lPW0UO

Know the symptoms related to wildfire smoke and what to do if it’s affecting you and your families' air quality: http://bit.ly/2pDw7K9

For the latest fire status reports, including information on road closures visit: http://www.coemergency.com/

Twitter resources: These agencies can help keep you informed with up to date information if a wildfire breaks out in your area.

CO Wildfire info: http://bit.ly/2pa6NrH

CO Emergency Mgmt: http://bit.ly/2pD6ZDe

COFirePrev&Control: http://bit.ly/2pDkpzb

BLM Colorado Fire: http://bit.ly/2q36dAO

Colorado Springs Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pdeTQU

South Metro Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2pLgZKX

Southwest Colorado Fire: http://bit.ly/2q3hxgn

West Metro Fire: http://bit.ly/2p1GgRV

Aurora Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2qJlB1j

Denver Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pcVWho

Poudre Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2q3y3Nl

Evergreen Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2pK74mV

Thornton Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pLzX43

Wildfire Watch App: Keep tabs on wildfires and relief efforts across the state by downloading the Colorado Wild Watch app.

For Apple: http://apple.co/2pK1O2t

For Android: http://bit.ly/2qJftGm

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control created an interactive map to show information on all current wildfires in the state.

© 2017 KUSA-TV