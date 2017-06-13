Resources for wildfire season in Colorado

KUSA - As the weather starts to warm up, the chances for wildfires in the state increase. That means you’ll want to be prepared and educated on what to do if a fire breaks out in your region.
We’ve put together some tips and helpful links to make sure you’re prepared for the wildfire season ahead.
Wondering if there’s a burn ban in effect where you live? Find out the latest restrictions by county :http://bit.ly/2lPW0UO. If you're more of a map person, you can view those same restrictions here: http://bit.ly/2pd63Ts
Making a fire-escape plan can mean the difference between life and death. Colorado Fire Departments encourages each family to create their own. Some tips on getting started: http://on9news.tv/2palhYd
Have questions on fire mitigation? The Colorado State Forest Service is the lead agency in mitigation efforts throughout the state. Learn more about their role: http://bit.ly/2qEhggM
From location, type, and burn size—stay informed with the latest developments on wildfires throughout the country: http://bit.ly/2lPW0UO
Know the symptoms related to wildfire smoke and what to do if it’s affecting you and your families' air quality: http://bit.ly/2pDw7K9
For the latest fire status reports, including information on road closures visit: http://www.coemergency.com/
Twitter resources: These agencies can help keep you informed with up to date information if a wildfire breaks out in your area.
CO Wildfire info: http://bit.ly/2pa6NrH
CO Emergency Mgmt: http://bit.ly/2pD6ZDe
COFirePrev&Control: http://bit.ly/2pDkpzb
BLM Colorado Fire: http://bit.ly/2q36dAO
Colorado Springs Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pdeTQU
South Metro Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2pLgZKX
Southwest Colorado Fire: http://bit.ly/2q3hxgn
West Metro Fire: http://bit.ly/2p1GgRV
Aurora Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2qJlB1j
Denver Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pcVWho
Poudre Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2q3y3Nl
Evergreen Fire Rescue: http://bit.ly/2pK74mV
Thornton Fire Department: http://bit.ly/2pLzX43
Wildfire Watch App: Keep tabs on wildfires and relief efforts across the state by downloading the Colorado Wild Watch app.
For Apple: http://apple.co/2pK1O2t
For Android: http://bit.ly/2qJftGm
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control created an interactive map to show information on all current wildfires in the state.
