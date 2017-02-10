Rogers Fire animals allowed to go back home

More than 80 horses and over 25 goats and llamas were evacuated in the Rogers Fire. (Photo: Jessica Oh)

LONGMONT - Boulder County said large animals are now allowed to go back home after being evacuated in the Rogers Fire.

Strong winds and warm temperatures had prompted flare ups near Longmont Friday afternoon, according to Boulder County's Office of Emergency Management. Crews are expected to remain on scene overnight.

Animals are allowed back in the #RogersFire previously evac'd area. All roads are open. Deputies & firefighters remain on scene overnight. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) February 11, 2017

The Rogers Fire broke out in an area of Boulder County known for it's agricultural and equestrian communities. Eighty horses were put on trailers and brought to the Boulder County Fairgrounds in one hour.

In addition to the horses, a total of around 25 llamas, goats and pigs were evacuated as well.

Some animals were injured as a result of the Rogers Fire and were being treated by a veterinarian at the fairgrounds Friday afternoon.

