Rogers Fire animals still wait to go home

More than 80 horses and over 25 goats and llamas were evacuated in the Rogers Fire. (Photo: Jessica Oh)

LONGMONT - As of late Friday afternoon, officials in Boulder County said large animals were still not allowed to go back home after being evacuated in the Rogers Fire.

Strong winds and warm temperatures have prompted flare ups near Longmont, according to Boulder County's Office of Emergency Management.

After lifting evacuation orders temporarily, officials reinstated evacuations for residents and large animals west of 65th, between Nelson and St. Vrain.

The Rogers Fire broke out in an area of Boulder County known for it's agricultural and equestrian communities. Eighty horses were put on trailers and brought to the Boulder County Fairgrounds in one hour.

In addition to the horses, a total of around 25 llamas, goats and pigs were evacuated as well.

Some animals were injured as a result of the Rogers Fire and were being treated by a veterinarian at the fairgrounds Friday afternoon.

