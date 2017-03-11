Santa Fe Fire near Idaho Springs fully contained

Fire near Idaho Springs (Photo: Andrew Sorensen)

KUSA - Firefighters have fully contained a wildfire south of Idaho Springs that broke out Friday afternoon.

The Forest Service at Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland told 9NEWS the Santa Fe Fire was 3.25 acres in size and burning in an area called Montane Park.

Calls for the fire first came in just after 2:15 p.m. Friday. Crews reached 100 percent containment on the fire by 1 p.m. Saturday.

The firefighters who have contained it come from the U.S. Forest Service, Clear Creek and Boulder counties, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Timberline Volunteer Fire Department.

Heavy smoke visible from I70 in Idaho Spgs. Sheriff's office tells me no estimate on size yet #9news pic.twitter.com/fQpANcDCkR — Andrew Sorensen (@AndrewSorensen1) March 10, 2017

In order to get better containment lines on the fire, aerial tankers were called in earlier to drop retardant.

Plane after plane dropped the bright red slurry in places to keep the flames from heading towards the highway and the town.

There's still no indication as to how the fire may have started.

