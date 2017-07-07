Second fire breaks out near Breckenridge

A small fire broke out southeast of Breckenridge Friday morning. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

SUMMIT COUNTY - A second fire in three days broke out Friday afternoon near Breckenridge.

Fire crews are already in the area battling the Peak 2 fire, which has burned about 85 acres and evacuated 463 homes.

The newest fire is less than a half-acre in size and burning on Baldy Mountain southeast of Breckenridge. Three engines and a helicopter have been sent to battle this blaze.

It’s unclear if any structures are threatened by this fire.

A pre-evacuation notice has been sent out to people in the Baldy Mountain neighborhoods.

The entire town of Breckenridge is already on a pre-evacuation notice due to the Peak 2 fire, which broke out Wednesday morning and is seven percent contained.

Residents in the Farmer’s Korner and Gold Hill neighborhoods have also been told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

