Second fire breaks out near Breckenridge

SUMMIT COUNTY - A second fire in three days broke out Friday afternoon near Breckenridge.
Fire crews are already in the area battling the Peak 2 fire, which has burned about 85 acres and evacuated 463 homes.
The newest fire is less than a half-acre in size and burning on Baldy Mountain southeast of Breckenridge. Three engines and a helicopter have been sent to battle this blaze.
It’s unclear if any structures are threatened by this fire.
A pre-evacuation notice has been sent out to people in the Baldy Mountain neighborhoods.
The entire town of Breckenridge is already on a pre-evacuation notice due to the Peak 2 fire, which broke out Wednesday morning and is seven percent contained.
Residents in the Farmer’s Korner and Gold Hill neighborhoods have also been told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
