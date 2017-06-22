See smoke? It's probably from a fire in Utah

An Inciweb photo of an almost 11,000 acre fire burning in southwest Utah. (Photo: Courtesy Inciweb)

KUSA - People in several counties across Colorado say they’re seeing smoke – and officials say it’s probably from an 11,000-acre fire that’s currently burning in southwest Utah.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says there’s “a lot of smoke” in the area from the Brian Head Fire, which started burning last week near the town of Brian Head, Utah.

Deputies in southern Colorado advised people with breathing issues to stay indoors and close their windows as the smoke from the fire moves through.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office says smoke spotted in the South Park area is also likely from the Brian Head fire.

There’s another series of five fires burning in San Miguel County, Colorado that the sheriff’s office believes was likely human caused.

