Smoke from prescribed burn may be visible west of Fort Collins

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 12:45 PM. MDT October 18, 2017

KUSA - If you see smoke west of Fort Collins, it could be from a prescribed burn near Poudre Canyon.

Firefighters successfully burned 95 acres on the Pingree Hill project on Tuesday. 

The project, north of highway 14 near Rustic, aims to reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat, according to the Canyon Lakes Ranger District

If conditions allow, burning will continue on Wednesday and smoke will remain visible. 

UPDATE: No ignitions will take place on Wednesday.

