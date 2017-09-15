KUSA
Close

Smoke visible for miles from DougCo brush fire

USA TODAY - NASA's Cassini spacecraft makes its "grand finale"Friday morning, diving into Saturn’s atmosphere where it will disintegrate and melt in fewer than two minutes. Watch live in the player above as the craft sends back its final images to Earth, and then dies.  

Allison Sylte, KUSA 6:34 PM. MDT September 15, 2017

KUSA - Smoke was visible for miles Friday evening due to a brush fire that broke out south of Highlands Ranch.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted the blaze was near the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Center, which according to Google Maps is east of Santa Fe Drive and south of West Titan Road.

Photos shared by 9NEWS viewers showed a large plume of smoke.

Additional details about the blaze were sparse. Firefighters have not said how large it is believed to be or how it may have started.

It’s also unclear if any structures are threatened.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories