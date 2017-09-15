Smoke visible for miles from DougCo brush fire

(Photo: Courtesy Randall Barnhart)

KUSA - Smoke was visible for miles Friday evening due to a brush fire that broke out south of Highlands Ranch.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted the blaze was near the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Center, which according to Google Maps is east of Santa Fe Drive and south of West Titan Road.

Photos shared by 9NEWS viewers showed a large plume of smoke.

@SouthMetroPIO responding to brush fire near Highlands Ranch Law Training Center. Smoke is visible. More information to come. — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 16, 2017

Additional details about the blaze were sparse. Firefighters have not said how large it is believed to be or how it may have started.

It’s also unclear if any structures are threatened.

