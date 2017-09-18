Smoke visible from brush fire burning in Dillon

(Photo: Josh and Sarah Eads)

KUSA - Smoke is visible in Summit County after a small brush fire near Tenderfoot Mountain sparked on Monday afternoon.

Steve Lipsher, public information officer for the Lake Dillion Fire Department, said the call for the fire -- dubbed the Tenderfoot2 Fire -- came in around 5 p.m. It's burning slightly uphill in sage brush and heavy timber near some high tension power lines.

For that reason, Xcel Energy asked to cut power for firefighter safety. A small neighborhood nearby is now without power.

No one has been evacuated and no homes are threatened at this time. It's unclear what started the fire at this time.

So far, 21 acres have burned.

#Tenderfoot Fire resources on scene. No homes are being threatened. No evacuation notices are being considered. #SumCO @lakedillonfire — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) September 19, 2017

