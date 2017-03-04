Smoke visible in Fort Collins from Wellington-area fire

A large grass fire started Saturday afternoon near Wellington, making smoke visible across Fort Collins and Northern Colorado. (Photo: Rachael Gonzales/Wellington Fire Protection District)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Firefighters north of Fort Collins are battling a large grass fire that is being fanned by high winds and aided by unusually warm temperatures Saturday afternoon.

Crews from the Wellington Fire Protection District are working to gain the upper hand on the large grass fire burning northwest of the Buckeye Exit of Interstate 25, said Rachael Gonzales, the agency's spokeswoman. That exit is at mile marker 288, roughly 20 miles north of Fort Collins.

RELATED: West Metro Fire warns about high wildfire danger

The fire sent smoke billowing across Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon and could be seen from throughout Fort Collins.

It was not immediately clear whether any structures were threatened or how large the fire had grown.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2lLaMK1

Copyright © 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan