South Metro: Kids start two brush fires

South Metro Fire Rescue investigators say three children started a brush fire in Parker -- the second fire started by kids in two days. (Photo: Bryan Wendland)

PARKER - Over the past few days, firefighters across Colorado have been dealing with wind and wildfires. South Metro Fire Rescue says their two most recent fires had one troubling thing in common.

"Firefighters were able to determine pretty quickly in the incident that there were three children down there and they're the ones who started the fire," Eric Hurst, South Metro Fire Rescue Public Information Officer, said. "Yesterday, we had a grass fire in Greenwood Village that was also started by juveniles."

Friday and Saturday, Hurst says kids started fires in areas that are very dry and close to homes. Saturday afternoon, flames started consuming heavy dry brush in Stroh Soccer Park in Parker, as firefighters arrived on scene.

"Flames got quite bit bigger at that point. Luckily, the firefighters were already here so they were able to quickly control the fire and keep it in check where it's at right not," Hurst said.

Jason King lives in a neighborhood close to the fire in Stroh Soccer Park.

"The wind was starting to pick up and you could see the smoke was being pushed and the flames were moving as well," King said.

King owns a drone and says he received permission from South Metro Fire to fly it over the scene to record video for firefighters to use if they want it. He is thankful the fire did not become a threat.

"Response time with the officers and the extra fire crew were amazing," King said. "When you have a mixture of residential up against Dry Creek and everything, the Cherry Creek Trail has a lot of dry brush at this time."

Hurst says dry conditions and curious children playing with fire make for a very bad combination.

"Something like children playing with fire and starting fires is absolutely 100 percent preventable," Hurst said. 'It's important (for parents) to talk their kids about fire safety and make sure that they're not doing anything they shouldn't be doing."

