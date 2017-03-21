State patrol warns drivers not to toss cigarettes

CANON CITY - As dry as it is across Colorado, it doesn't take much to spark a fire.

Colorado State Patrol in Canon City tweeted Tuesday morning: reminding smokers that the fine for tossing a cigarette out a car window is a thousand dollars.

Only you can prevent wildfires. Fine for tossing cigarettes from vehicle is $1,000. Help keep Colorado Beautiful prevent wildfires. pic.twitter.com/ocAL7vL6dA — CSP Canon City (@CSP_CanonCity) March 21, 2017

CSP clarified that statement later today, saying it is actually up to a thousand dollars or jail time. Either way, don't do it.

"Any time that you throw something that's burning out of your vehicle, that creates a spark on the ground and with the winds and as dry as it is in Colorado right now, every thing that we throw out the window can be a risk if it's burning," said CSP Trooper Nate Reid.

CSP says that if you see someone throwing a cigarette out a car window, get the license plate and call *CSP. Their advice if you do smoke in the car: put it out in a bottle with some water in it.

