State patrol warns drivers not to toss cigarettes

It's a careless, thoughtless act and Colorado State Patrol is warning drivers to watch out.

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 10:31 PM. MDT March 21, 2017

CANON CITY - As dry as it is across Colorado, it doesn't take much to spark a fire.

Colorado State Patrol in Canon City tweeted Tuesday morning: reminding smokers that the fine for tossing a cigarette out a car window is a thousand dollars.
 

 
CSP clarified that statement later today, saying it is actually up to a thousand dollars or jail time. Either way, don't do it.
 
"Any time that you throw something that's burning out of your vehicle, that creates a spark on the ground and with the winds and as dry as it is in Colorado right now, every thing that we throw out the window can be a risk if it's burning," said CSP Trooper Nate Reid.
 
CSP says that if you see someone throwing a cigarette out a car window, get the license plate and call *CSP.
 
Their advice if you do smoke in the car: put it out in a bottle with some water in it.

 

