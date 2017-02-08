Strong winds fuel fires across Front Range

Smokes visible from brush fire near Highway 285 (Photo: SKY9)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Strong winds caused several brush fires to spread quickly throughout Colorado's Front Range Wednesday afternoon.

The first was reported along Highway 285 between Morrison and Conifer shortly after 1 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the Arrowhead Fire spread to six acres, and temporarily threatened at least 13 homes in the area. It was 100 percent contained by 3:16 p.m.

Evacuation notices were given to residents on South Turkey Creek Road and Granzella Road—not far from Meyer Ranch Park.

#ArrowheadFire Six acre fire at 285 & S Turkey Creek is now 100% contained and in mop up stage. 5 fire agencies responded. — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 8, 2017

Crews closed northbound Highway 285 to travelers in the area as they worked to contain the fire. The highway has since reopened.

Another brush fire at Pena Boulevard and 64th Avenue caused problems for those headed to Denver International Airport. The fire led to delays for travelers on RTD's A Line for a short time.

No structures were threatened, and the fire has since been contained.

Pena & Tower: brush fire is out. Crews mopping up hot spots. No injuries — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) February 8, 2017

A vegetation fire broke out at Thornton Parkway and Conifer Road, prompting the closure of southbound I-25 at 104th Avenue for a short time.

That 5-acre fire was contained shortly after 3:30 p.m., though crews are still on scene putting out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported in any of Wednesday's fires.

