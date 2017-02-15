Structure destroyed after fire in Conifer

(Photo: Elk Creek Fire Protection District)

CONIFER - A fire that engulfed a structure in Conifer Tuesday afternoon was prevented from spreading into surrounding forest thanks to a multi-agency effort by firefighters.

Crews from the Elk Creek Fire Department were called to 13533 South Wamblee Valley Road after the fire broke out at about 2:10 p.m.

Firefighters began a defensive attack on the fire while requesting more aid from Platte Canyon Fire.

Both agencies worked to dig a fire line and cut down burning trees where the fire had spread to.

Crews quickly extinguished the structure fire and prevented flames from spreading beyond a few trees.

Investigators say the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

