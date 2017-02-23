Target shooters caused Rabbit Mountain Fire

BOULDER COUNTY - Target shooters sparked the Rabbit Mountain Fire which burned more than 150 acres and destroyed 4 buildings according to the Boulder County Sheriff's office.

Investigators say target shooters at Road Mountain Ranch were shooting steel plates on Monday when a fragment from one of the rounds ignited nearby grasses, which were extremely dry.

The target shooters attempted to out out the fire on their own but it spread rapidly spread due to the dry fuels on the ground and the weather conditions, including high winds.

They called 911 to report the fire.

The fire burned just over 151 acres, including three outbuildings and one barn, all on neighboring properties; and one horse trailer.

The Hygiene Fire Protection District is continuing to patrol the area and mop-up hot spots, as they are located.

Sheriff's investigators are discussing the circumstances surrounding the Rabbit Mountain Fire with the District Attorney's Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed as a result of the fire.

