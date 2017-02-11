Tossed cigarette butt sparked Fort Collins fire

A passerby watches smoke from a grass fire on Majestic Drive on Friday, February 10, 2017. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Investigators believe a cigarette butt tossed from a passing car sparked a 150-acre wildfire that sent plumes of smoke wafting over parts of Fort Collins on Friday, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

The fire, which investigators believe started one-third mile east of Timberline Road on the north side of Colorado Highway 392, intensified due to cured grass and high winds, according to PFA.

Crews remained on the scene overnight Friday, mopping up hot spots in southeast Fort Collins. Crews worked until about 6:30 a.m. to extinguish smoldering fires, and firefighters periodically patrolled the burn area Saturday, PFA reported.

Wisps of smoke are possible throughout the day Saturday.

