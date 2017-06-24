Wildfire burning 20 acres in Park County forcing evacuations

PARK COUNTY - Evacuations have been reported in what forest officials are calling the 392 fire in Park County 9.5 miles northeast of Como Saturday afternoon.

The 20-acre fire is reportedly zero percent contained and was started by human activity, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It is threatening one structure at this time - a ranch in Park County.

The blaze was reported around 12:40 p.m. Officials say the fire is being fueled by dry grass in the area and being pushed on by winds.

Campers from County Road 39 and F.S. 129 are being evacuated for their safety.

Five fire engines, three single-engine air tankers, two helicopters, two crews, a water tanker, an ambulance and an air attack have been brought in to contain the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service Pike and San Isabel.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Stay with 9NEWS for updates on this wildfire.

© 2017 KUSA-TV