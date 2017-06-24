Wildfire burning 40 acres in Park County forcing evacuations

PARK COUNTY - Evacuations have been reported in what forest officials are calling the 392 fire in Park County 9.5 miles northeast of Como Saturday afternoon.

The 40-acre fire is reportedly zero percent contained and was started by human activity, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It is threatening one structure at this time - a ranch in Park County.

The blaze was reported around 12:40 p.m. Officials say the fire is being fueled by dry grass in the area and being pushed on by winds.

Campers from County Road 39 and F.S. 129 are being evacuated for their safety.

#392Fire proof that even when camping, you should always have an emergency Go Kit ready in case of #COfire. Evacuations can happen anywhere! https://t.co/vZpsiZsn6P — READYColorado (@READYColorado) June 25, 2017

Five fire engines, nine single-engine air tankers, two helicopters, two crews, two heavy air tankers, a lead aircraft, a water tender, an ambulance and an air attack have been brought in to contain the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service Pike and San Isabel.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There are no road closures with this fire. Stay with 9NEWS for updates on this wildfire.

