Wildfire burning in Summit County

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 2:46 PM. MDT July 05, 2017

BRECKENRIDGE - Fire crews are working to contain a 2-acre wildfire burning near Gold Hill on Wednesday.

The RWB Fire District is working alongside the U.S. Forest Service to put out the blaze.

The origin of the fire was not immediately known. 

No evacuations have been ordered at this time. 

