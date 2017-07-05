Wildfire burning in Summit County

Fire near Gold Hill in Summit County. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

BRECKENRIDGE - Fire crews are working to contain a 2-acre wildfire burning near Gold Hill on Wednesday.

The RWB Fire District is working alongside the U.S. Forest Service to put out the blaze.

The origin of the fire was not immediately known.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Another look at that fire burning between Breckenridge and Frisco, more smoke, more wind, taking video near Colorado Mnt College . @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/adegiLrkgc — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) July 5, 2017

