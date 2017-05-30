Wildfire burns 22 acres in Garfield County

Wildifre in Garfield County. (Photo: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

GARFIELD COUNTY - A wildfire that has burned 22 acres southwest of Glenwood Springs is 80 percent contained.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, crews were called to the scene of an out of control burn near County Road 311 and mile marker 3.5.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the fire flared up quickly and spread south due to high winds and an abundance of fuel in the area.

The wildfire temporarily threatened a home and a barn, but officials say no structures were lost in the blaze.

Mop up efforts are expected to continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Smoke is still visible between Silt and New Castle.

It’s the second fire in the same area over the last 72 hours.

The sheriff’s office says both fires were human in origin and are considered accidental at this time.

