Wildfire engulfs cabin in Deer Creek Canyon

(Photo: SKY9)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A one-acre wildfire burning in Deer Creek Canyon consumed a cabin and has spread to nearby trees.

Mark Techmeyer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is burning in the area of 9107 South Deer Creek Canyon Road and is zero percent contained.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Crews from several agencies have been called to the scene to help out.

FIRE: Fire has reached tree canopy & has heavy fuels. Fire is 1 acre in size. No evacs yet. Several fire agencies on scene & en route 2/2 pic.twitter.com/j8Qj4L5DOg — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 22, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV