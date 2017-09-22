Wildfire near Dillon fully contained

An air attack on the Tenderfoot 2 Fire (Photo: Matt Renoux) (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

DILLON - Crews have reached 100 percent containment of the 21-acre Tenderfoot 2 fire.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon east of Dillon. It was originally estimated at 25 acres.

The White River National Forest has rescinded its closure order on the Oro Grande and Tenderfoot Mountain trails, but the public is asked to stay out of the burn area above the Oro Grande trail due to weakened trees.

A 20-person crew will stay on the scene until Saturday morning to keep an eye on any remaining flare-ups or hot spots.

