Wildland fire reported near wood pellet plant in Grand County

Firefighters tackling the blaze near Kremmling, Colorado. (Photo: Grand County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire near a wood pellet plant in Kremmling, Grand County Friday afternoon.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says several fire departments, Kremmling police officers and county deputies are responding to the fire.

It is not clear at this time if anyone has been hurt by the fire, how large it is, or how it started. Authorities are investigating and 9NEWS is working to learn more information.

Deputies say on Facebook that crews are working to keep the fire from spreading beyond the plant. They initially responded to reports of a wildland fire.

Crews on scene fighting the fire near Kremmling, Colorado. (Photo: Provided by the Grand Gazette)

Images from the Grand Gazette newspaper appear to show equipment at a manufacturing plant on fire and crews on scene battling the blaze.

Images of the blaze near Kremmling, Colorado. (Photo provided by the Grand Gazette)

