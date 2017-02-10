Wind gusts spread wildfires in Boulder County

A view of smoke from the Wagon Wheel Fire burning in Boulder County. (Photo: TaRhonda Thomas, KUSA)

BOULDER COUNTY - Winds in Colorado gusting over 70 mph on Friday helped spread wildfires, tipped over large trucks and broke weather records. One gust of 101 mph was reported at a mountain pass.

Two of those grass fires erupted in Boulder County and prompted hundreds of evacuations.

The Rogers Fire forced 125 evacuations, and broke out in an area of Boulder County known for it's agricultural and equestrian communities. At least eighty horses were put on trailers and brought to the Boulder County Fairgrounds until the fire was contained.

The 24-acre fire did not damage any homes, but did destroy 12 agricultural buildings. Evacuees from the Rogers Fire are now allowed back in their home.

The second fire broke out near Wagon Wheel Road, has grown to three to five acres, and is 60 percent contained. That 5-acre fire prompted 157 evacuations, though no homes or structures have been lost.

Firefighters say it started from a tree falling on a telephone pole, causing a spark that torched the surrounding grass. What caused the Rogers Fire remains under investigation.

Record high temperatures and high winds have caused heightened fire danger across the Front Range Friday.

The high winds have toppled semi-trucks across the state -- and has left 3,960 customers without power in Boulder County.

